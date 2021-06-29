Tim Southee puts WTC final jersey up for auction to raise funds for 8-year-old cancer patient

Southee said he learnt about Beattie's condition a couple of years ago and has been trying to help her ever since

New Zealand pace spearhead Tim Southee is auctioning a shirt he wore during the inaugural World Test Championship final to raise funds for the treatment of an eight-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The shirt is signed by the entire Black Caps squad.

Southee, who played a crucial role in New Zealand''s eight-wicket victory over India in the marquee clash last week, has placed the memorabilia to raise funds for eight-year-old Hollie Beattie, who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma back in 2018.

The 32-year-old said he learnt about Beattie's condition a couple of years ago and has been trying to help her ever since.

"Hey guys, I am auctioning off one of my shirts from the @icc World Test Championship Final to support @hopeforhollie. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Beattie family," Southee wrote on his Instagram.

"My family first learnt about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength and positive attitude.

"Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way," he added.

Despite undergoing treatment for more than two years, Beattie is yet to recover from the disease. She is currently undergoing treatment in Spain.

"I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in someway to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on.

"Any bid big or small is greatly appreciated!" he added.