Test hundreds by India batsmen at Lord's
Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord’s
KL Rahul was visibly disappointed to be out for 129 off just the second ball he faced against England at Lord’s on Friday.
But at least the opener had the consolation of joining a select group of Indians to have scored a Test century at the ‘home of cricket’ — a list that, surprisingly, does not include batting great Sachin Tendulkar.
Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord’s, with Dilip Vengsarkar achieving the feat three times, each on a separate tour.
India batsmen to have scored a Test hundred at Lord’s (year, player, score):
1952 Vinoo Mankad 184
1979 Gundappa Viswanath 113
1979 Dilip Vengsarkar 103
1982 Dilip Vengsarkar 157
1986 Dilip Vengsarkar 126 no
1990 Mohammad Azharuddin 121
1990 Ravi Shastri 100
1996 Sourav Ganguly 131
2002 Ajit Agarkar 109 no
2011 Rahul Dravid 103 no
2014 Ajinkya Rahane 103
2021 KL Rahul 129
no = not out
