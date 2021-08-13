Cricket
Test hundreds by India batsmen at Lord's

AFP/London
Filed on August 13, 2021
India's KL Rahul celebrates his century against England on Thursday. — Reuters

Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord’s


KL Rahul was visibly disappointed to be out for 129 off just the second ball he faced against England at Lord’s on Friday.

But at least the opener had the consolation of joining a select group of Indians to have scored a Test century at the ‘home of cricket’ — a list that, surprisingly, does not include batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Ten India batsmen have now scored 12 Test hundreds between them at Lord’s, with Dilip Vengsarkar achieving the feat three times, each on a separate tour.

India batsmen to have scored a Test hundred at Lord’s (year, player, score):

1952 Vinoo Mankad 184

1979 Gundappa Viswanath 113

1979 Dilip Vengsarkar 103

1982 Dilip Vengsarkar 157

1986 Dilip Vengsarkar 126 no

1990 Mohammad Azharuddin 121

1990 Ravi Shastri 100

1996 Sourav Ganguly 131

2002 Ajit Agarkar 109 no

2011 Rahul Dravid 103 no

2014 Ajinkya Rahane 103

2021 KL Rahul 129

no = not out




