Team has shown steely resolve to be crowned No. 1, says Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has praised his team for showing grit and determination to finish as the top-ranked Test team after ICC released the team rankings on Thursday.

India began the year with back-to-back Test series wins against Australia and England, with the victory Down Under coming despite the absence of several key players, including captain Virat Kohli.

“This (India flag) team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch,” Shastri tweeted on Friday.

The ICC World Test Championship finalists India and New Zealand finished as the top two teams respectively in the ICC men’s Test team rankings on Thursday.

India gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 and New Zealand were only one point behind after gaining two points in Thursday’s update, which eliminated results from 2017-18. India’s 2-1 win over Australia and 3-1 win over England over the past year and New Zealand’s 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan helped them take the top two positions.