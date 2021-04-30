- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run-fest
The 26-year-old had an impressive morning spell where his four overs cost just seven runs and produced two wickets
Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for 119 on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday as the hosts piled up 469 runs for six at stumps.
The 26-year-old had an impressive morning spell where his four overs cost just seven runs and produced two wickets.
He removed centurion Lahiru Thirimanne for 140 runs and Angelo Mathews (five) in quick succession.
After lunch, Taskin bowled Pathum Nissanka with a delivery that kept low and in the very next over, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Oshada Fernando who was on 81.
Sri Lanka go to stumps on 469/6!— ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021
Niroshan Dickwella is unbeaten on 64* with Ramesh Mendis keeping him company on 22* .#SLvBAN | #WTC21 | https://t.co/gHzrfGN3qQ pic.twitter.com/xgCEWogw3P
From 382 for six, Ramesh Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella added 87 runs for the seventh wicket.
Taskin was denied a fourth wicket when Najmul Shanto put down Ramesh Mendis at second slip.
Playing just his seventh Test, Taskin generated good pace and troubled the right-handed batsmen by swinging the ball away from them.
After conceding 291 runs for a solitary wicket on day one, Sri Lanka found it tougher on Friday, scoring only 43 runs in 26 overs in the morning session while losing three wickets.
Dickwella played a key role in the final stand, bringing up his half-century in just 48 balls. He was on 64 at stumps while Mendis was 22 not out.
Play was suspended for 24 minutes after tea due to bad light and although the players were back on the field, only 6.5 overs were possible before the day ended. Twenty five overs were lost in all.
The first Test ended in a tame draw with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle giving the pitch a below average rating and a demerit point.
-
Cricket
Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run-fest
The 26-year-old had an impressive morning spell where his four overs... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran, Punjab Kings join...
Scores of people are dying every day in India, with many of them... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Australian stars could fly to UK with...
The Aussies could be on the same charter flight that would take India,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India records over 400,000 new cases in 24 ...
There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
6.8-magnitude quake rattles Japan, no tsunami...
The quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres in the Pacific. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: US to restrict travel from India starting...
Biden issued a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: 'UAE flights to Pakistan may be least...
NCOC proposes to reduce international flights by 80% from May 5 to... READ MORE
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day