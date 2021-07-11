Taskin, Mehidy bowl Bangladesh to rare away Test win v Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win

Seamer Taskin Ahmed and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets each as Bangladesh bowled Zimbabwe out for 256 to claim victory by 220 runs just before tea on the fifth day of the only Test at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe had been set an imposing target of 477 for the win, and made a good start by reaching 110 for one, before the wicket of the experienced Brendan Taylor (92 from 73 balls) started their slide.

They resumed on the fifth morning on 140 for three, but lost four quick wickets when Mehidy (4-66) and Taskin (4-82) ripped through the middle-order.

Donald Tiripano (52) held up the Bangladeshi charge, but when he was the ninth wicket to fall, the tourists were able to record just their fifth ever away test win in 59 matches, and their first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017.

It is their second victory in Zimbabwe, with the other two away wins both coming in the West Indies in 2009.

The teams will now contest a three-match One-Day International series starting on Friday, which will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.

Scoreboard

Bangladesh 1st innings 468 (Mahmudullah Riyad 150 not out; B. Muzarabani 4-94)

Zimbabwe 1st innings 276 (T. Kaitano 87, B. Taylor 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-82, Shakib al Hasan 4-82)

Bangladesh 2nd innings 284-1 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 117 not out, Shadman Islam 115 not out)

Zimbabwe 2nd innings (overnight 140-3)

M. Shumba c sub (Yasir Ali) b Taskin Ahmed 11

T. Kaitano lbw b Shakib 7

B. Taylor c and b Mehidy 92

D. Myers c Shadman b Mehidy 26

D. Tiripano c Liton Das b Ebadot Hossain 52

T. Maruma lbw b Mehidy 0

R. Kaia lbw b Taskin 0

R. Chakabva b Taskin 1

V. Nyauchi c Shakib b Taskin 10

B. Muzarabani not out 30

R. Ngarava b Mehidy 10

Extras (b5, lb11, nb1) 17

Total (94.4 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Shumba), 2-110 (Taylor), 3-132 (Kaitano), 4-159 (Myers), 5-159 (Maruma), 6-160 (Kaia), 7-164 (Chakabva), 8-198 (Nyauchi), 9-239 (Tiripano), 10-256 (Ngarava)

Bowling: Shakib 25-9-44-1, Mehidy 30.4-10-66-4, Taskin 24-4-82-4 (1nb), Ebadot 11-2-39-1, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-0

Bangladesh won by 220 runs

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Reserve umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)