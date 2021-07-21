Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Taking IPL's remarkable journey to UAE again, says Jay Shah

ANI/Dubai
Filed on July 21, 2021
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the 2020 IPL final. (AFP file)

The IPL's 14th edition will be completed in the UAE


Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday said that the board is taking the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) remarkable journey to the UAE again.

Shah met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Khalid Al Zarooni, vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The BCCI Secretary posted the photos on Twitter and he captioned the post as: “Taking @IPL’s remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together.”

The IPL’s 14th edition will be completed in the UAE.

The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15.

Following discussions between the BCCI, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year’s T20 tournament have been amended.

The CPL will now start on August 26 and will conclude on September 15. “This year’s tournament will be played in St Kitts and Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park,” stated an official release.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210625&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629329&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 