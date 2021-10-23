T20 World Cup: West Indies collapse to 55 all out against England
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
A combination of top-class bowling from the reigning ODI world champions and reckless batting from the defending T20 world champions led to an embarrassing collapse as the West Indies were bowled out for 55 in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against England on Saturday.
The West Indies innings lasted just 14.2 overs as England spinner Adil Rashid (2.2-0-2-4) bowled the spell of his life, cleaning up the middle and lower order after Moeen Ali (4-1-17-2), Tymal Mills (4-0-17-2), Chris Woakes broke the back of the Windies top-order.
Chris Gayle (13) was the only batsman to have reached the double figures for the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Opting to bowl after winning the toss turned out to be an inspired move from England captain Eoin Morgan.
