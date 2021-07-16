T20 World Cup: UAE set for blockbuster India-Pakistan clash

The men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14

Bitter rivals India and Pakistan will play in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday.

The men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the BCCI in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest in the first round including automatic qualifiers, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC Acting Chief Executive.

The venues for the T20 World Cup are Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the countdown for the World Cup started after the announcement of the groups.

“With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kickstarts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game. Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games,” Jay Shah said.

Khalid Al Zarooni, vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board, said the tournament would be a great spectacle.

“Looking at these groups we anticipate a highly competitive, thoroughly enjoyable spectacle of international cricket. This is truly an aspirational tournament and one the wider UAE Cricket is extremely excited to be involved in," Al Zarooni said.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly welcomed Oman in the big league of cricket.

“It is good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will help a lot of young players take an interest in the game. We know it will be a world-class event in this part of the world,” the former Indian captain said.

Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket, said the T20 World Cup is a watershed moment for cricket in Oman.

“Oman Cricket has come a long way and today is a watershed moment for us to have ICC and BCCI here at Oman Cricket Academy to announce the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup groups,” Khimji said.

“Playing in and hosting the event gives us an opportunity to showcase not just our commitment to growing the game but also showcasing Oman as a welcoming destination to the world!”

Oman is likely to host the Round 1 qualifying games, while UAE will stage the Super 12 as well as the knockout matches of the tournament, including the final.

First round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1 and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2 and B1.