T20 World Cup: Socially distanced family pods in Abu Dhabi

Families enjoying the match between Australia and South Africa from their pods at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied photos)

The opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family 'pods'

Since the start of the pandemic, the UAE Capital hasn’t left any stone unturned to ensure the health and well-being of residents and visitors.

And the opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family ‘pods’ on the green grass banks to guarantee social distancing protocols are being followed.

The stadium has a green cover on the eastern and western sides. And the ‘pods’, which are short-fenced seating arrangements, allow family members to sit together and enjoy the match.

The initiative is an add on measure to the precautionary measures, which includes a green pass on Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the match.

The stadium is able to host more than 10,000 fans per match as the capacity has been increased to 70 per cent for the tournament.

The ‘pods’, which grabbed attention on the opening day, will give families a wonderfully safe environment to enjoy the matches. The photos of the new initiative have been shared widely on social media platforms.

On Saturday, Australia recorded a narrow win over South Africa in Group 1 match of Super 12 stage. Match tickets for the remaining matches can be bought through https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets.