T20 World Cup: Sheikh Mansoor attends India-Pakistan match at Dubai International Stadium
'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), attended the Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.
Sheikh Mansoor tweeted, "Delighted to attend along side 20,000 cricket fans at the Dubai Sports City stadium, India & Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East. Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports & large scale events."
Delighted to attend along side 20,000 cricket fans at the Dubai Sports City stadium, India & Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East. Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports & large scale events. pic.twitter.com/TltUZ1m3OA— Mansoor bin Mohammed (@sheikhmansoor) October 24, 2021
Pakistan managed to secure a nail-biting 10-wicket win in the thriller.
Also attending were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, Matar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of DSC, senior officials and diplomats.
