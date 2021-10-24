Cricket
T20 World Cup: Pakistan make history, beat India by 10 wickets

Rituraj Borkakoty /Dubai
rituraj@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 24, 2021
Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate their victory. (Photo by M Sajjad)

Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell

Backed by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s brilliant spell, Pakistan made history at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday with their first win over India in a World Cup match.

Afridi’s three wickets helped Pakistan restrict India to 151 for seven in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup.

Then openers Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar Azam (68 not out) dominated the Indian bowling attack to script a stunning 10-wicket win over India.

Brief scores: India 151/7 in 20 overs (Kohli 57, Shaheen 3/31). Pakistan 152/0 in 17.5 overs (Rizwan 79 not out, Babar Azam 68 not out)

More to follow

Rituraj Borkakoty

