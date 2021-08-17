T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam aims to lift trophy in UAE

The Pakistan captain is hoping to make history in UAE

With the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 24, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says the home series against New Zealand and England will give them the ideal preparations for the big event.

“The T20 World Cup schedule announcement brings us one step forward in our preparations for this much-awaited global tournament. We will utilise the build-up period by playing in home series against New Zealand and England and will not only aim to fine-tune our final outlook but also win as many matches as possible so that we can carry that winning form and momentum to the UAE,” Babar told ICC website on Tuesday.

Having played their home matches for almost 10 years in UAE, Azam believes his team will feel at home in the T20 World Cup.

“For Pakistan, the T20 World Cup is like a home event as the UAE has been our venue for more than a decade,” he said.

“We have not only nurtured our talent and developed our side in the UAE but have also beaten the top sides in these conditions to reach the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I team rankings.

“All the players are excited, motivated and enthusiastic, and view this tournament as an opportunity to showcase our prowess and re-establish our superiority in the shortest format of the game in conditions that suit us best.”

“I remain focused on inspiring my side with my performances so that we can become the first Pakistani side to win an ICC major event in Asia,” said Babar.

England captain Eoin Morgan said that the standard of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance of becoming world champions.

“It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments to date and we can’t wait to get started,” said Morgan.

Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground on October 17.

The Super 12 stage will begin with a match between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi.