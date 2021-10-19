T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni gives a sense of calmness, says KL Rahul

India will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24

Indian batsman KL Rahul on Tuesday said having MS Dhoni as a mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gives a sense of calmness and he is looking forward to picking the brains of the former Indian skipper on all things cricket.

Virat Kohli's side will also have the services of Dhoni as the former India skipper will act as a mentor.

Dhoni recently led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title after the Chennai-based franchise defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

“None of us are sure that IPL 2021 final was his last game. I do not think, I would love to see MS Dhoni play for a lot more years if he could. Yeah, it was great to see how CSK played in the tournament and they were the most deserving team to win it. Obviously, MS Dhoni back with the team feels amazing because we have played under him and we have looked towards him as a mentor even when he was our captain,” said Rahul.

“We loved having him in the dressing room when he was the captain, we loved the calmness. We have all looked up to him to help us out, to have him here is amazing. This gives us a sense of calmness, I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun. Looking forward to chewing his brain about cricket, captaincy and all things cricket,” he added.

Talking about the fitness of Dhoni, Rahul said: “I think Dhoni can give any of us stiff competition, he definitely is a guy who can hit the ball furthest, he is very strong and he is good between the wickets. He looks the fittest, it is good fun to have him.”