T20 World Cup: India's state broadcaster to telecast event in UAE, Oman
Millions of South Asians living in the Gulf are expected to tune in to these broadcasts.
India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completed preparations for ball-to-ball coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17.
The Indian Ministry announced that Prasar Bharati, the state broadcaster, will be telecasting and airing the cricket matches. "As the countdown begins for the T20 World Cup 2021, Prasar Bharati network has in store 360 degree coverage of the tournament. Catering to the craze for cricket in India, state-run TV Doordarshan and All India Radio have planned mega coverage with live matches, radio commentary and special shows," the Ministry announced.
Millions of Indians and other South Asians living in the Gulf are also expected to tune in to these broadcasts.
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale
The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) is the host of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Amerat in Oman.
Additionally, semi-final matches and final will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and on DD FreeDish. Starting from October 23, All India Radio will broadcast live ball-by-ball commentary of all matches in English and in Hindi.
"In what will make TV watching of T20 World Cup a vastly more exciting experience, DD Sports has planned multiple shows which involve public participation. In a show named ‘Cricket Live’, there will be a ‘Public Ka Kaptaan’ component," the Ministry said.
In this segment, spectators at stadiums in the UAE, Oman and viewers in India will be asked to wear the team captain's hat and take key decisions acting as team skipper.
T20 World Cup schedule: India-Pakistan clash on Oct 24, final in Dubai
‘RJs Ka Cricket Funda’ is another interesting talk show wherein All India Radio jockeys, along with cricket experts, will interact with public on DD Sports. All special shows on DD Sports will also be live-streamed on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel."
