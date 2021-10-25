T20 World Cup: Imran Khan, celebrities laud Pakistan’s victory against India in Dubai

Khan, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match along with a few Cabinet members.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and celebrities congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for their convincing victory against India in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all," Imran said in a tweet.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday, the first-ever win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Khan, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, watched the match in the Gulf country along with a few Cabinet members. Cricketer-turned-politician Khan was the captain of Pakistan who led the country to its first one-day international World Cup win in 1992.

The Pakistani prime minister also tweeted a photo of him watching the India-Pakistan match along with his ministers.

President Arif Alvi also congratulated his country’s team for the first win.

“Tremendous batting by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. What a pleasure to see total dominance. Going towards a good ending. Congratulations Green Shirts. Total Wipeout. A win by 10 wickets. You make us proud. A good match,” he tweeted.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the team for a great performance

“Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish. #PakistanZindabad,” he said in a tweet.

Singer Ali Zafar also praised the Babar Azam-led team’s professionalism in the match.

“For not just winning…but for the grace…the impeccable professionalism and for showing the world who we truly are!”

For not just winning…but for the grace…the impeccable professionalism and for showing the world who we truly are!



Pakistan cricket legend Waqar Younis also lavished praise on the young team for winning the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Former Pakistani captain Misbah Ul Haq also congratulated the team and Pakistani fans on the great victory.

“Many congratulations to #TeamPakistan and Pakistani fans throughout the world on such a great start to our #T20WorldCup campaign. Brilliant performances from @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @iShaheenAfridi. Excellent captaincy by @babarazam258 today. Good luck in the coming matches,” he said.

