T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run kicks off
Australia and South Africa will get the ball rolling in Saturday’s first match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Fasten your seat belts cricket fans, the world’s biggest stars are ready to send you on an exhilarating ride in the UAE. As the curtain came down on the Round 1 of the T20 World Cup on Friday, 12 teams will now be locked in a battle for four semifinals spots.
Australia and South Africa, the two traditional powerhouses still chasing their first T20 World Cup trophy, will get the ball rolling in Saturday’s first match at the majestic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Following that, two-time winners West Indies will lock horns with 2010 champions England, the top-ranked T20 team in the world, in the evening match at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Excitement among India and Pakistan fans has already reached a fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s clash between cricket’s two greatest rivals.
Whether it’s batsmen hitting sixes for fun in front of returning fans or bowlers rattling the stumps, fans can expect some riveting battles in the next three weeks.
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: The dew in Dubai need not be the...
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run...
Australia and South Africa will get the ball rolling in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Having a World Cup is a great...
Kapil Dev is brimming with excitement ahead of Sunday's India-... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20 World Cup: Namibia reaches main draw for...
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run...
Australia and South Africa will get the ball rolling in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Muhammad is fifth most popular baby name in...
Variations like Mohammed and Mohammad also figured in the top 100... READ MORE
-
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
The quake was felt on Friday at 19.44. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police wins award for being 'happiest place ...
Happiness@Work Award recognises the happiest and most innovative... READ MORE
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile workshop
22 October 2021
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
22 October 2021
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate speech
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end