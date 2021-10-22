Cricket
T20 World Cup: Frenzy builds up as final run kicks off

Rituraj Borkakoty /Dubai
rituraj@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 22, 2021
Australia and South Africa will get the ball rolling in Saturday’s first match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Fasten your seat belts cricket fans, the world’s biggest stars are ready to send you on an exhilarating ride in the UAE. As the curtain came down on the Round 1 of the T20 World Cup on Friday, 12 teams will now be locked in a battle for four semifinals spots.

Australia and South Africa, the two traditional powerhouses still chasing their first T20 World Cup trophy, will get the ball rolling in Saturday’s first match at the majestic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Following that, two-time winners West Indies will lock horns with 2010 champions England, the top-ranked T20 team in the world, in the evening match at the state-of-the-art Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Excitement among India and Pakistan fans has already reached a fever pitch ahead of Sunday’s clash between cricket’s two greatest rivals.

Whether it’s batsmen hitting sixes for fun in front of returning fans or bowlers rattling the stumps, fans can expect some riveting battles in the next three weeks.

Rituraj Borkakoty

A big fan of the Argentina national football team, Rituraj generally writes on sports. But he deeply cherishes the time he spent with his favourite musician from Assam, India, for an interview. And he loves to bring human interest stories to Khaleej Times readers.




