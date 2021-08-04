T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match on Oct 24

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s

The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said. “Yes, the arch-rivals will clash on October 24.”

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the groups for the T20 World Cup.

The mega event will be hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

This will see the two teams clash in the group stages of the showpiece event. The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will feature former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The other six teams booked their spots through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.