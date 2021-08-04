T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match on Oct 24
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s
The much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.
Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said. “Yes, the arch-rivals will clash on October 24.”
Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced the groups for the T20 World Cup.
The mega event will be hosted by BCCI in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s.
This will see the two teams clash in the group stages of the showpiece event. The groups, selected on the basis of team rankings, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.
Group 2 will feature former champions India and Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.
Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The other six teams booked their spots through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match ...
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem ...
The Pakistani athlete booked his final berth with a brilliant throw... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya,...
Fourth-seeded Ravi defeated Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov 14-4 READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Lovlina loses semifinal,...
Surmeneli completely dominated Lovlina to storm into the gold medal... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: GDRFA approval must for exempted residents
The countries include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
All we know so far: Covid vaccination requirements, travel procedures ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Dubai to host India-Pakistan match ...
India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday announced; long...
The announcement was made on Wednesday. READ MORE