T20 World Cup: Covid committee to decide on matches if players test positive
T20 cricket's showpiece event begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman
The fate of Twenty20 World Cup matches if players test Covid positive will be decided by a committee and not by the member boards, the global governing body said on Sunday.
T20 cricket’s showpiece event begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman with the International Cricket Council (ICC) hoping for a smooth tournament amid coronavirus concerns.
India’s pull out just two hours before the toss of the fifth Manchester Test due to Covid fears in their camp last month left the England and Wales Cricket board facing financial losses and was a reminder of the uncertain times.
ICC’s acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said any such last-minute decisions will be taken by a bio-safety advisory group.
“We have a committee set up to look at any cases that arise during the event and they will look at identifying close contacts and taking decisions around future events,” Allardice told a virtual news conference
“Any decisions around matches will be taken by that committee and it’s not going to be something that’s going to be dealt with by the members as it may do in bilateral cricket.”
The 16 nations at the World Cup will be confined to their hotels for the majority of the month-long tournament.
