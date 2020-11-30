T20 World Cup could be moved to UAE due to Covid cases in India
PCB CEO Wasim Khan said a clear picture would come only by April
Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan feels next year's ICC World T20 could be shifted to the UAE as "some element of uncertainty" still remains over whether India would be in a position to host the event because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India because of the Covid situation there. It could be in UAE," Khan said in an interview to the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.
Reminded that India had planned to host a home series against England and also the IPL in the first quarter of 2021, Khan said a clear picture would come only by April.
The ICC has awarded the 2021 World T20 to India and Australia will now host the 2022 edition with the 50-over World Cup also scheduled to be held in India in 2023.
Khan also reiterated that the PCB was waiting for a written confirmation from the ICC and BCCI by January on issuance of visas to the Pakistan squad for the World T20 in India.
"Yes Mani Sahab (PCB chief Ehsan Mani) has written to them and requested them that given the state of relations between India and Pakistan, it would be best if the ICC and BCCI gives a written assurance about the visas being issued to us," Khan said.
He also disclosed that an online meeting of the Asian Cricket Council last week had tentatively set June as the time to host the postponed Asia Cup in Sri Lanka but the dates could be rescheduled if required.
"The next Asia Cup will be hosted in Sri Lanka in June and we have got hosting rights now for the 2022 Asia Cup," he said.
Khan said that although bilateral series with India is still a distant reality because of the border tensions between the two countries, it is ICC's responsibility to guarantee participation of all nations in any world event.
"But yes bilateral relations are not ideal and that is why we have also asked for the assurances for next year's World Cup," he said.
But the PCB CEO hoped that in future the situation could change as far as cricket relations are concerned between Indian and Pakistan.
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup could be moved to UAE due to Covid...
PCB CEO Wasim Khan said a clear picture would come only by April READ MORE
-
Football
Guardiola challenges Stones and Mendy to earn...
Stones and Mendy have struggled with injuries and poor form in recent ... READ MORE
-
Football
Conte in firing line as Inter need Champions...
The three-time European champions are bottom of Group B with just two ... READ MORE
-
Football
Already-qualified Bayern to rest Neuer,...
Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday that the trio were not at 100% READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews