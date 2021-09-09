T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announces squad
Bangladesh faces Scotland on October 17.
There was no place for Rubel Hossain in the Bangladesh squad for the Twenty20 World Cup beginning next month, with the experienced pace bowler named only as a reserve on Thursday.
There was no big surprises in the 15-member squad to be led by all-rounder Mahmudullah in the showpiece event in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
With Tamim Iqbal opting out due to a lack of game time in the format, opener Saumya Sarkar was picked despite his poor form in their 4-1 series victory at home against Australia last month.
Nurul Hasan will continue as the wicketkeeper following Mushfiqur Rahim's recent decision to withdraw from that role and play as a specialist batsman.
Rubel and leg-spinner Aminul Islam are the two reserve players for Bangladesh, who again will rely on veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to make an impact having recently won home series against Australia and New Zealand.
They begin their early round campaign against Scotland on Oct. 17 and need a top-two finish in a group that also includes Papua New Guinea and co-hosts Oman to make the tournament's Super 12 stage.
Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain
-
Tennis
US Open: Djokovic two wins away from clinching...
Djokovic is trying to become the first man to win all four major... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh announces squad
Bangladesh faces Scotland on October 17. READ MORE
-
Football
Poland's late equaliser stuns England, Germany...
England have 16 points from six games with Albania second on 12 points READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open: Zverev storms into semis, Raducanu...
The victory leaves Zverev one win away from returning to a second... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
The yellow, customisable passport will help visitors 'travel' around... READ MORE
-
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million...
Student from Dubai also makes it to list for $100,000 prize READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro turns 12: Why expats think it's the...
On 09-09-2009 at precisely 09.09.09pm, the first Metro card was... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get...
Long queues to buy real estate signal sector's return to pre-Covid... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade