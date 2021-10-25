Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs

AFP/Sharjah
Filed on October 25, 2021
Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates after taking the wicket of Scotland's Richie Berrington. (ANI)

(ANI)

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan shared nine wickets between them as Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.

Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four after they elected to bat first.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211024&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211029627&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 