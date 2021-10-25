T20 World Cup: Afghanistan crush Scotland by 130 runs
Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four
Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan shared nine wickets between them as Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in their opening Super 12s match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.
Chasing a daunting 191 for victory, Scotland were bowled out for 60 in 10.2 overs with five batters dismissed for ducks in Sharjah.
Najibullah Zadran set up the win with his 34-ball 59 to guide Afghanistan to 190 for four after they elected to bat first.
