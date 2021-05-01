Sri Lanka's debutante takes six Bangladesh wickets

Sri Lanka, who declared earlier on 493 for seven, did not enforce the follow on and were 17 for two

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama took six wickets on his debut to dismiss Bangladesh for 251 and put the hosts in a strong position on day three of the second Test on Saturday.

Jayawickrama, a replacement for the injured Lasith Embuldeniya, has had a modest record in first class cricket, but impressed at Pallekele with his six wickets for 92 to give Sri Lanka a healthy 242-run first-innings lead.

He was backed by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis who took two wickets.

Sri Lanka took the new ball soon after it was available and Suranga Lakmal polished off the tail taking the last two wickets in successive overs.

Sri Lanka, who declared earlier on 493 for seven, did not enforce the follow on and were 17 for two. The first Test in the two-match series was a draw.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka first innings: 493 for 7 declared (D. Karunaratne 118, L. Thirimanne 140, Taskin Ahmed 34.2-7-127-4)

Bangladesh first innings

Tamim Iqbal c Thirimanne b Jayawickrama 92

Saif Hassan c de Silva b Jayawickrama 25

Najmul Shanto c Thirimanne b R. Mendis 0

Mominul Haque lbw R. Mendis 49

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw Jayawickrama 40

Liton Das c Thirimanne b Jayawickrama 8

Mehidy Hasan lbw Jayawickrama 16

Taijul Islam hit wicket b Lakmal 9

Taskin Ahmed lbw Jayawickrama 0

Shoriful Islam b Lakmal 0

Abu Jayed not out 0

Extras (2b, 9lb, 1nb) 12

Total 251 (10 wkts, 83 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-98 (Hassan), 2-99 (Shanto), 3-151 (Iqbal), 4-214 (Rahim), 5-224 (Haque), 6-224 (Liton), 7-241 (Hasan), 8-243 (Taskin), 9-246 (S. Islam), 10-251 (T. Islam)

Bowling: Lakmal 10-0-30-2, Fernando 7-1-19-0 (n1), Mathews 2-0-7-0, Mendis 31-7-86-2, Jayawickrama 32-7-92-6, De Silva 1-0-6-0.

Sri Lanka second innings

Lahiri Thirimanne c Shanto b M. Hassan 2

Dimuth Karunaratne not out 13

Oshada Fernando st Liton b T Islam 1

Angelo Mathews not out 1

Total 17 (2 wkts, 7 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Thirimanne), 2-15 (Fernando)

Yet to be bat: Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 4-2-7-1, Shoriful Islam 1-0-8-0, Taijul Islam 2-1-2-1

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI) Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)