Sri Lanka trying to convince Jayawardene to take U-19 coaching job: Aravinda de Silva

Former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva has said that their cricket board has been trying for a long to rope in Mahela Jayawardene as the coach of their U-19 side.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team which will be coached by former India skipper and NCA head Rahul Dravid.

“Well, I think when he was appointed as the U-19 coach, I thought India did a good job. Sri Lanka has been trying to convince Mahela Jayawardene to take the U-19 job for a long time but I was not so successful in doing so. I think that is where the foundation is and if you lay the foundation right at the U-19 level, it becomes so much easier to really progress from thereon. That’s where I feel you would be able to instil knowledge,” said former Sri Lanka batsman Aravinda de Silva during a virtual press conference organised by the Sony Network.

“That is where you can truly express themselves, once you have the foundation with someone like Rahul, you all know he is a very disciplined individual. The most important for the U-19 guys is to have their hero as the coach. It is not only the cricket part but there is a lot more than cricket in an individual,” he added.

Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja said that he is not sure about the quality of cricket that would be on offer in the series, but he said that the intensity would be right up there.

“I personally you will see more intensity. A couple of players are looking to get back on the Indian side, so there is a lot at stake from that front. Sometimes you do not see the intensity in the verbal action going on, from players’ point of view, it is as important for any player who is picked. For each player on this tour, I have no doubts, the intensity would be as good as you have seen in the past. I am not sure about the quality, but intensity would be there,” said Jadeja.

“I am sure, when selectors pick somebody, they look for them to perform well. But when you talk about the six spinners that have been picked, one was a surprise for me and that is Varun Chakravarthy. It looks a little confusing to me as the captain of the side has made it pretty clear on what he wants to do with the side and then if you are going to pick on the tour who may do well and is ready to play for India, so is it what captain wants is happening or is something being forced on the captain,” he added.

