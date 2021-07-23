Cricket
Sri Lanka avoid whitewash with three-wicket win over India

AFP/Colombo
Filed on July 23, 2021
Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa during their partnership. (ICC Twitter)

India won the three-match series 2-1


Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday.

Chasing 226 for victory in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 balls to spare in Colombo.

India won the three-match series 2-1.

Debutant leg-spinner Rahul Chahar returned figures of 3-54, taking key wickets including Fernando to put Sri Lanka in trouble before Ramesh Mendis steered the team home with an unbeaten 15.

Earlier spinners Akila Dananjaya and debutant Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each to help bowl out India for 225 in 43.1 overs.

The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Sunday at the same venue.




