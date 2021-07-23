Sri Lanka avoid whitewash with three-wicket win over India
India won the three-match series 2-1
Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday.
Chasing 226 for victory in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 balls to spare in Colombo.
India won the three-match series 2-1.
Debutant leg-spinner Rahul Chahar returned figures of 3-54, taking key wickets including Fernando to put Sri Lanka in trouble before Ramesh Mendis steered the team home with an unbeaten 15.
Earlier spinners Akila Dananjaya and debutant Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each to help bowl out India for 225 in 43.1 overs.
The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Sunday at the same venue.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Al Matrooshi leads UAE team at opening...
UAE's campaign will begin on July 25 when Saif bin Futtais takes part ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Bangladesh's 'banker to the poor' Yunus awarded...
The 81-year-old Nobel laureate accepts award via video link from his... READ MORE
-
Football
Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for...
Since joining Real in 2009, the Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Games open in low-key ceremony without ...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Games open in low-key ceremony without ...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Al Matrooshi leads UAE team at opening...
UAE's campaign will begin on July 25 when Saif bin Futtais takes part ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India, Pakistan flight suspensions until July 28'
Emirates urges customers to check travel updates. READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages