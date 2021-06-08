Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

Sri Lanka agree to England tour despite contract row

Reuters/Colombo
Filed on June 8, 2021
Sri Lankan players, including ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne, refused to sign new contracts. (AP)

The players will leave for England early on Wednesday


Sri Lanka’s cricket board said on Tuesday its players have agreed to tour England, even though a contract dispute remains unresolved.

The players, including Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

“The team will go ahead with the tour. All the players are available,” a Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman told Reuters.

The players will leave for England early on Wednesday, he added.

The players had criticised the “unfair and non-transparent” contracts in a statement last month, but continued with their tour of Bangladesh for a three-match one-day series.

“They will play this tour without signing any contract,” players’ representative Nishan Premathiratne told the ESPNcricinfo website ahead of the players’ departure for London.

“They have signed a voluntary declaration, but there’s nothing there about player remuneration. They have always been committed to playing for Sri Lanka.”

Sri Lanka will play three one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200704&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200709395&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 