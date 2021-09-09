South Africa pick three spinners but no Malan for T20 World Cup
The powerful Malan has averaged 92 with the bat in his first 10 one-day internationals, including three centuries
South Africa have named three front-line spinners in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman but left out opening batsman Janneman Malan.
The side will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is currently injured but likely to open the batting with swashbuckling Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram was selected as third-choice batsman at the top of the order.
The powerful Malan has averaged 92 with the bat in his first 10 one-day internationals, including three centuries, but could not force his way into the squad in the shorter format despite his established six-hitting ability.
Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and the number one ranked bowler in the world in the T20 format, Tabraiz Shamsi, will be the frontline spin options for the team, with Markram able to offer a part-time option.
South Africa go straight into the second ‘Super 12’ stage of the World Cup, where they are in a group with Australia, England, holders West Indies and two other qualifiers.
The tournament takes place from Oct. 17-Nov. 14, with South Africa facing Australia in their opener on Oct. 23 in Abu Dhabi.
Squad
Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
Reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams
-
Cricket
South Africa pick three spinners but no Malan for ...
The powerful Malan has averaged 92 with the bat in his first 10 one-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India eye historic series win as England try to...
Root said Jos Buttler, who missed the fourth Test for the birth of... READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Ronaldo joined United as teenager in 2003 and went on to win eight... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Stokes left out of England's T20 World Cup squad
Surrey’s Tom Curran and the Hampshire pair of Liam Dawson and... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai disaster management...
Dubai Ruler praises the team for their efforts READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to resume services to Saudi, St...
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to the ... READ MORE
-
News
7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz...
The seven lucky winners took home over Dh140,000 each. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19...
The Capital was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade