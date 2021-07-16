South Africa level Ireland ODI series with 70-run win
Janneman Malan's career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas' imposing 346-4
South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.
Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.
But Janneman Malan’s career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas’ imposing 346-4 on Friday.
Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.
Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.
It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Simi Singh’s innings of exactly 100 not out in a total of 276.
South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.
Brief scores:
South Africa 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120)
Ireland 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56)
