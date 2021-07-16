Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

South Africa level Ireland ODI series with 70-run win

AFP/Dublin
Filed on July 16, 2021
South Africa's Quinton de Kock made 120. (ICC Twitter)

Janneman Malan's career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas' imposing 346-4


South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.

But Janneman Malan’s career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas’ imposing 346-4 on Friday.

Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.

Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.

It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Simi Singh’s innings of exactly 100 not out in a total of 276.

South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.

Brief scores:

South Africa 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120)

Ireland 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56)




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709226&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 