South Africa complete T20 series sweep against Ireland
South Africa won the opener in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs and sealed a 42-run victory in the second match three days later, also at Belfast
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma hit 72 runs and the bowlers then restricted Ireland as the visitors won by 49 runs to complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 international series in Belfast on Saturday.
South Africa won the opener in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs and sealed a 42-run victory in the second match three days later, also at Belfast.
The visitors, who won the toss and elected to bat, were without key players Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, who were among the five players rested for the match.
Skipper Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks (69 runs) put up a 127-run opening wicket partnership to lead South Africa to a strong start before David Miller wrapped up with an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls to set a mighty target of 190.
Ireland responded poorly, losing openers Paul Stirling (18) and Kevin O’Brien (2) in the first five overs before skipper Andy Balbirnie tried to rescue the hosts.
But Balbirnie (27) was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner George Linde (2-21), while seamers Wiaan Mulder (2-10) and Lizaad Williams (2-30) also troubled Ireland as the hosts crumbled under pressure and finished on 140 for nine.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: All eyes on Mary Kom, PV Sindhu...
The action also begins for the Shotgun disciplines in Shooting at the ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Osaka makes much-anticipated...
Australian Open champion Osaka has not played since May READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Saif bin Futtais eyes...
A gold medallist at the 2015 Larnaca World Cup, Bin Futtais has... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Powerhouse Peaty shakes off the...
The only other man to have broken the 58 seconds barrier is Dutch... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: 3 months since travel was...
Many have been separated from their families, while some have had to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday