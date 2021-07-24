Cricket
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Cricket

South Africa complete T20 series sweep against Ireland

Reuters/Belfast
Filed on July 24, 2021
South Africa outclass Ireland in T20 series. — AP

South Africa won the opener in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs and sealed a 42-run victory in the second match three days later, also at Belfast


South Africa captain Temba Bavuma hit 72 runs and the bowlers then restricted Ireland as the visitors won by 49 runs to complete a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 international series in Belfast on Saturday.

South Africa won the opener in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs and sealed a 42-run victory in the second match three days later, also at Belfast.

The visitors, who won the toss and elected to bat, were without key players Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, who were among the five players rested for the match.

Skipper Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks (69 runs) put up a 127-run opening wicket partnership to lead South Africa to a strong start before David Miller wrapped up with an unbeaten 36 off 17 balls to set a mighty target of 190.

Ireland responded poorly, losing openers Paul Stirling (18) and Kevin O’Brien (2) in the first five overs before skipper Andy Balbirnie tried to rescue the hosts.

But Balbirnie (27) was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner George Linde (2-21), while seamers Wiaan Mulder (2-10) and Lizaad Williams (2-30) also troubled Ireland as the hosts crumbled under pressure and finished on 140 for nine.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210724&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729639&Ref=AR&profile=1051 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1051,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 