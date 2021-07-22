South Africa beat Ireland by 42 runs to clinch T20 series
Ireland were bowled out for 117 as spinners Shamsi and Fortuin took three wickets each
South Africa’s David Miller hit an unbeaten 75 runs to help the tourists out of early trouble before their spinners then restricted Ireland to secure a 42-run victory in the second Twenty20 international at Belfast on Thursday.
The Proteas clinched the three-match series with their second straight win.
Miller was in belligerent form, scoring off 44 balls, to lift South Africa to 159-7 after they won the toss and elected to bat.
Ireland were bowled out for 117 in reply as spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin took three wickets each.
South Africa lost two wickets in the first four balls of the innings and were in trouble at 58-5 but Miller led a fightback, taking full advantage of being dropped on 19 runs to see them to a respectable score. He hit four sixes in the final over.
Ireland failed to gain any traction in their reply and were strangled by the spinners with Shamsi underlining his ranking as the top T20 international bowler with 3-14 off four overs.
Fortuin took 3-16 while Shane Getkate top scored for the Irish with 24 before they were bowled out with three balls to spare.
South Africa won the first T20 international in Dublin on Monday by 33 runs. The last game of the series is also in Belfast on Saturday.
