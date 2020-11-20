Sony, Sky win broadcast rights for LPL

Global sports broadcasting giant Sky Sports have won the rights for UK while state-owned Independent Television Network (ITN) have won the rights to telecast matches in Sri Lanka

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India has acquired the exclusive pay television & IPTV broadcast rights for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan & Maldives and non-exclusive FTA rights for the same countries excluding Sri Lanka.

Global sports broadcasting giant Sky Sports have won the rights for UK while state-owned Independent Television Network (ITN) have won the rights to telecast matches in Sri Lanka. Geo and PTV have won the telecast rights in Pakistan.

The LPL is scheduled to kick-off from November 26 and is to be played till December 16 at the Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium (MRIC) in Hambantota. Five teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match. Several global stars which include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Angelo Mathews, Irfan Pathan and many more will be taking part in the 15-day extravaganza.

Talking about the partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head -- Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, in a statement, said: “We share a long-standing relationship with the Sri Lanka Cricket board and as the rights holders of Sri Lanka Cricket, this is a natural extension. There is never enough cricket for India and the Lanka Premier League is a good brand of cricket that is set to feature many sub-continent players making it a very attractive addition to our cricket portfolio.

“Sony Pictures Networks India is the premier destination for the best of international cricket and for us, it is not just about broadcasting an event but it’s about bringing people closer to the game. We are extremely happy to say that with Lanka Premier League we will be bringing that brand of cricket for our audience in India.”

Sky Sports, Director of Cricket, Bryan Henderson stated, “Sky Sports are delighted to be broadcasting the Lanka Premier League this year as the appetite for T20 cricket grows across the globe. Sri Lankans have always played an exciting brand of limited-overs cricket and we look forward to seeing more talent emerge from this tournament as well as following many other stars from around the world.”

“It’s indeed a pleasure to be associated with Lankan Premier League as broadcast partners. I believe, the show has to go on despite the challenges we face due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I congratulate all the stakeholders and IPG Group for providing us the opportunity of becoming part of a fantastic event. We shall give our best to contribute in its success,” said Nauman Niaz, head of PTV Sports and PTV Global.

SLC VP and LPL Tournament Director Ravin Wickramaratne said, “LPL’s broadcasting partner’s -- Sky, Sony, Geo and PTV -- global reach will help the league grow in stature and will help the league connect with millions of fans across the globe.”

CEO of IPG, the Dubai-based promoters of LPL, Anil Mohan said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome our broadcast partners -- Sky, Sony, ITN, Geo and PTV -- on board of this prestigious event and I can confidently say that their association is a great testament to the brand LPL.”