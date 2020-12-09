Shyam Bhatia's new initiative to inspire Emiratis to play cricket

Bhatia confirmed that Emirati children and the physically challenged kids will receive free coaching at his facility

Shyam Bhatia, the UAE’s famous cricket aficionado and inarguably the most passionate supporter of young cricketers, has inaugurated the ‘Shyam Bhatia Cricket For Care’ ground for budding talent at Al Jaddaf in Dubai.

The 77-year-old Indian businessman, in collaboration with the G-Force Cricket Academy, will give a new platform to help youngsters develop their game.

Bhatia, whose cricket museum in the backyard of his Jumeirah residence has drawn some of the biggest names in the sport, also aims to promote cricket among the UAE nationals with his new initiative.

“This is an initiative to promote local cricket, especially to encourage local children to play cricket. We will try to bring Emirati children to our cricket facility. Also, we will be giving one-a-week cricket classes to physically challenged children,” Bhatia told Khaleej Times.

“Promoting cricket among the locals has always been one of my biggest dreams. You know, the local kids are quite talented. We will bring some of the best coaches from countries like India to train these children. Several top coaches have already responded, promising to help me in my new programme,” he said.

Since football is the most popular sport among the locals, Bhatia knows his task is quite challenging.

“We obviously need to start from the grassroots. So we will be informing schools across the UAE about our initiative to offer free cricket training to Emirati children and physically challenged kids. I am hopeful that we will get a good response,” he said.

Having encouraged young cricketers in the UAE with the annual Shyam Bhatia Cricket Awards, Bhatia hopes his new initiative will taste success.

“I have always encouraged young cricketers. I have had some of the biggest cricketers at my awards to encourage the children. I’m a man who has dedicated his life for cricket without expecting back anything from anybody,” he said.

“My awards, my museum, my books, they are all for a good cause. I have never craved any recognition. Now if my new initiative (to inspire Emirati children to play cricket) succeeds, that will be my biggest recognition.”