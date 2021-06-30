Shubman Gill could miss England Test series
Since it's a five-Test series, there could be a slim chance that he might make a comeback in the final Test of the series
Indian opener Shubman Gill could miss the entire five-Test series against England owing to an undisclosed internal injury, which might lead to standby Abhimanyu Easwaran making the main squad.
It is still not clear whether Gill's condition will need surgery ahead of the series starting August 4.
"There is a chance that Shubman could be ruled out of the whole Test tour even though it is still a month away. The injury is serious is what we have come to know," a senior BCCI official told PTI.
It is believed that the Punjab batsman has either sustained a calf muscle injury or hamstring tear which could take considerable time to heal. It is not clear how and when he picked up the injury.
As of now, he is supposed to be in England where physio Nitin Patel and strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai will monitor his progress.
Since it's a five-Test series, there could be a slim chance that he might make a comeback in the final Test of the series.
Gill, one of the heroes of the Australia tour earlier this year, has not been in great form having failed to score a fifty in four successive Test matches and was troubled by the seam and swing against New Zealand in World Test Championship final.
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are the other two openers in the squad and if Gill is ruled out, Easwaran is the likely replacement from the standby list.
-
Cricket
Shubman Gill could miss England Test series
Since it's a five-Test series, there could be a slim chance that he... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
World 400m champion Naser gets two-year doping...
The ruling means she will be unable to take part in the Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: 156 players to tee off at Dubai Duty Free...
Emirates Airline are an official partner of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar...
Pogacar unleashed his power on the long stretches of flat roads and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai issues summer travel advisory for ...
Those who prepare for overseas journeys urged to fly only 14 days... READ MORE
-
News
Mohammed calls Mars’ aurora ‘divine...
The images taken by the probe’s Amal’s Emirates Mars... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded expats look forward to resumption of UAE ...
The prolonged travel ban keeps many anxious UAE residents on... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai hotels offer first-ever 24-hour flash sale...
The sale is on from 10am on July 1 to 10am on July 2. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews