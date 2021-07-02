Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in Sri Lanka
The series is India's last before the T20 World Cup in October-November
The Indian cricket team on Friday underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.
India, who have picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday following which they the players quarantined in their room for three days.
The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.
The series is India's last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.
It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.
India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.
-
Cricket
Career-best Bravo leads West Indies to series-...
South Africa will be concerned about the fitness of key pacer Anrich... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Arjuna Ranatunga criticises SLC for hosting...
Ranatunga also spoke about the current poor run of the Lankan team in ... READ MORE
-
Sports
Pakistan: PCB men’s central contracts for...
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced an enhanced and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Curran shines as England crush Sri Lanka to win...
Curran took five for 48 from his 10 overs, with fellow left-armer... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,663 Covid-19 cases, 1,638...
More than 58 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting...
The variant has spread to about 100 countries and the WHO warned... READ MORE
-
News
Flying out of Dubai this weekend? Reach airport...
More than 450,000 passengers expected to travel from, to and through... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India joins deal on global minimum corporate tax...
"The principles underlying the solution vindicate India’s stand,... READ MORE
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program