Shastri, Arun, Sridhar awaiting 'fit to fly' certificate in order to return home, says BCCI official
None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are completely fit
India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with bowling and fielding coaches Bharath Arun and R Sridhar, respectively, would need to undergo a “fit to fly” test post recovery from Covid-19, which led to the cancellation of the fifth Test against England in Manchester last week.
The trio have completed a 10-day isolation as per the UK Health Protocols but, to return home, they also need to pass a “fit to fly” test, apart from negative RT-PCR reports.
“Shastri, Arun and Sridhar are all doing well physically having recovered from Covid-19. They are out of isolation.
“However, as per health protocols they need to have a CT score of 38 plus which will ensure a fit to fly certificate for them. We expect them to fly out in next two days if all goes well with CT score,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
The CT (CT scan) score tells about the presence of viral load in a Covid-19 affected person and how much his lungs have been infected. A higher CT score indicates recovery and it is believed that to take long flights, one needs to have a CT score of 40.
None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are completely fit but can only avail the return flight once they get the certificate.
Shastri tested positive on the third day of the fourth Test at Oval and Arun and Sridhar, deemed as close contacts, had to be isolated. The duo also later tested positive and all of them finished their 10-day isolation on Wednesday.
However, the fifth Test at Old Trafford had to be cancelled after Indian players led by skipper Virat Kohli refused to play with junior physio Yogesh Parmar also testing positive. Parmar was the only physio treating the players since head physio Nitin Patel also had to isolate being a close contact of the coaching staff.
It is believed that Shastri’s book launch where around 150 unmasked guests mingled freely was the source of the infection.
-
Cricket
Shastri, Arun, Sridhar awaiting 'fit to fly'...
None of the three Indian coaches currently have any symptoms and are... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tennis: Raducanu can become one of world's most...
The 18-year-old Briton was almost unheard before reaching the fourth... READ MORE
-
Football
City's Grealish shines on Champions League debut
The England international said that he had been thrilled to finally... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum excited...
The England limited overs skipper was speaking on the sidelines of a... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at...
Visitors can also receive discount codes of up to 25 per cent for... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli to step down as T20 captain after World Cup
Kohli will continue to lead the Test and one-day international sides. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash...
The customs authority issued a reminder on Twitter today. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causes...
Police have advised motorists to drive with caution READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time