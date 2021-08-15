Sharjah Cricket Stadium upgrades for IPL 2021
Recognised globally for being one of the world’s most exciting cricketing venues, the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium has announced major upgrades in the run up to hosting 10 matches including an eliminator and a qualifier when IPL 2021 heads to the UAE next month.
The newly re-laid wicket block will now accommodate six pitches in the centre, including four match and two practice pitches. They are currently building a new practice facility with four turf wickets and four astro-turf wickets to accommodate multiple teams during practice sessions. These will be ready in time for the IPL.
A new state-of-the-art Fit Capital gymnasium, indoor swimming pool, steam, and sauna area have also been upgraded for the players to enjoy.
There are also 11 new VIP suites, a new VIP Grand dining area and improved hospitality facilities at the top tier of the Pavilion end.
Visitors can look forward to improved parking facilities and enhancement of the public spaces around the gates making them more welcoming and pedestrian friendly. Not to mention, increased food and beverage offerings in every stand, and the opening of a kiosk where IPL merchandise will be sold if public is allowed.
“Sharjah’s atmosphere or as we like to call it the ‘Sharjah magic’ is what differentiates the stadium from any other cricketing venue in the UAE. This was no more evident than at last year’s edition when we played host to some of the most exciting moments of the IPL,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
“In recent years we have invested in all elements to ensure that players and spectators alike have an even better match day experience. We still don’t know if we are welcoming cricket fans into the stadium this IPL, but we are certainly ready and looking forward to hosting some world-class cricket in a world-class, safe and secure environment.”
Sharjah is scheduled to host a blockbuster first game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24th and will also host Qualifier 2 (October 11) and the Eliminator (October 13) as part of their 10 matches.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also confirmed that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14, 2021.
