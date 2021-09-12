Shamsi, Markram help South Africa clinch T20 series with big win
Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram set up a crushing nine-wicket win for South Africa in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka to clinch the series on Sunday.
Shamsi and Markram took three wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 103, a total the tourists chased down in 14.1 overs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Colombo.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 58 and put on 62 runs with opening partner Reeza Hendricks, who made 18.
The left-handed De Kock struck his 10th T20 half-century and first against Sri Lanka to see the team home with Markram for company on 21 after Hendricks’ departure.
But it was the spinners who set up victory with world number one T20 bowler Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, returning impressive figures of 3-20.
Markram, a top-order batsman who has been named the replacement for England’s Dawid Malan in the Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings, returned career-best 3-21 with his off-spin bowling.
Markram, who will join Punjab in the United Arab Emirates for the remainder of the IPL — re-starting September 19 — that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in India, had scored a match-winning 48 in the team’s opening win.
Fast bowler Anrich Nortje struck first with the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal for five before the spinners took over and got the remaining nine scalps.
Shamsi, a left-arm wrist spinner, combined with fellow slow bowlers to wrap up the opposition innings.
Bjorn Fortuin took two and skipper Keshav Maharaj — both left-arm spinners — claimed the final wicket.
South Africa made short work of their modest chase with De Kock leading the charge to reach his fifty off 42 balls as he hit seven fours.
Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took the only wicket of Hendricks.
The third T20 is on Tuesday at the same venue.
Scoreboard
Sri Lanka
K. Perera lbw b Markram 30
D. Chandimal c Maharaj b Nortje 5
B. Rajapaksa c and b Markram 20
D. de Silva st de Kock b Shamsi 4
D. Shanaka b Shamsi 10
C. Asalanka c and b Markram 14
W. Hasaranga b Fortuin 4
C. Karunaratne b Shamsi 8
D. Chameera lbw b Fortuin 1
M. Theekshana lbw b Maharaj 0
P. Jayawickrama not out 0
Extras (b2, lb1, w4) 7
Total (all out, 18.1 overs) 103
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Chandimal), 2-38 (Markram), 3-59 (de Silva), 4-71 (Shanaka), 5-78 (Perera), 6-86 (Hasaranga), 7-100 (Karunaratne), 8-103 (Chameera), 9-103 (Asalanka), 10-103 (Theekshana)
Bowling: Fortuin 4-0-12-2 (1w), Nortje 2-0-8-1, Rabada 2-0-29-0, Markram 4-1-21-3 (2w), Maharaj 2.1-0-10-1, Shamsi 4-0-20-3 (1w)
South Africa (target 104)
Q. de Kock not out 58
R. Hendricks c Chandimal b Hasaranga 18
A. Markram not out 21
Extras (b4, nb1, w3) 8
Total (1 wickets, 14.1) 105
Fall of wickets: 1-62 (Hendricks)
Did not bat: R. van der Dussen, H. Klaasen, D. Pretorius, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, B. Fortuin, A. Nortje, T. Shamsi
Bowling: Chameera 2-0-13-0 (2w, 1nb), De Silva 2-0-18-0, Theekshana 4-0-30-0 (1w), Jayawickrama 1.1-0-12-0, Hasaranga 4-0-22-1, Shanaka 1-0-6-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Result: South Africa won by 9 wickets
Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 2-0
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
