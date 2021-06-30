Shamsi enhances his reputation in South Africa's one-run win over West Indies
The left-arm spinner conceded just 13 runs in four overs while taking the wickets of Lewis and Hetmyer
Tabraiz Shamsi enhanced his reputation as the top T20 bowler in the international game by inspiring South Africa to a thrilling one-run victory over the West Indies in the third of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.
Defending another moderate total of 167 for eight after they were put in to bat for the third time in the series, the left-arm wrist spinner bowled his most economical four-over spell in conceding just 13 runs for the important wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.
Yet as well as he bowled, and as much as the vaunted West Indies power-hitters stuttered for the second consecutive match, the duel still came down to the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada with 15 runs needed.
Fabian Allen struck an early boundary and then a six off the last ball of the match but the pacer had held his nerve in between those wayward deliveries to limit the home side to 166 for seven.
South Africa now take a 2-1 lead going into the fourth match at the same venue on Thursday.
Lewis and Nicholas Pooran were the joint-topscorers for the West Indies with 27 while Andre Russell contributed 25.
“We faced a lot of criticism after we lost the first match so badly so I am really proud of how we have fought back in the last two matches,” said Shamsi after receiving the man-of-the-match award.
“These pitches are getting harder and harder to score runs and while I would have obviously liked a bigger total to defend, I felt we had a good chance once we stuck to our plans, and on this occasion, it all worked out well for us in the end.”
Earlier Obed McCoy and veteran Dwayne Bravo combined for seven wickets as South Africa faltered from a promising position.
Quinton de Kock, playing in his 50th T20 International, led the Proteas batting effort once again with a top-score of 72 while Rassie van der Dussen contributed 32 and Aiden Markram, brought into the middle order at the expense of Heinrich Klaasen, chipped in with 23.
However it was the 24-year-old Vincentian McCoy who stole the show with his assortment of cleverly-disguised deliveries earning the seamer the impressive figures of four for 22, bettering his haul of three for 25 just two days earlier.
Bravo, again charged with the responsibility of bowling in the final overs of the innings, made his experience under pressure count in taking two late wickets to finish with three for 25.
After McCoy removed opener Reeza Hendricks and captain Temba Bavuma in the fifth over, De Kock put on 43 with Markram and 60 with Van der Dussen to put South Africa in position for a total closer to the 180-run mark.
However, De Kock’s demise to Bravo, for an innings which came off 51 balls and included two sixes and five fours, triggered a slide from 147 for three in the 16th over with the tourists losing five wickets for 17 runs.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Sterling hails 'big performance' from...
Sterling has been England's standout performer in the tournament READ MORE
-
Global Sports
No public for Olympic torch relay in parts of...
The Olympic torch relay in Tokyo will mostly be displayed at closed... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 in...
Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena...
The American retired in the first round due to an ankle injury READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,747 Covid cases, 1,731 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 302,318 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
The month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan hopes UAE will lift travel...
Cases have been falling in the country in recent weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until July ...
The restriction does not apply to all-cargo operations, or to flights ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for July 2021 announced
29 June 2021
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
29 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews