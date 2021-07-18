Shakib stars for Bangladesh after Taylor's bizarre dismissal
Taylor was deemed to be out hit wicket for 46 during the 25th over after the intervention of the TV umpire, Langton Rusere
All-rounder Shakib al Hasan hit an unbeaten 96 as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three wickets on Sunday after a thrilling run chase to take a winning 2-0 lead in a three one-day internationals series in Harare.
Zimbabwe made 240-9 off 50 overs, which included a bizarre end to the innings of captain Brendan Taylor, and Bangladesh reached 242-7 through a four from Shakib off the first ball of the final over.
Shakib was voted player of the match for an innings that began with Bangladesh 39-1 after the dismissal of captain Tamim Iqbal in the 10th over. He faced 109 deliveries and struck eight fours.
Taylor was deemed to be out hit wicket for 46 during the 25th over after the intervention of the TV umpire, Langton Rusere.
The skipper attempted an upper cut against left-arm quick bowler Shoriful Islam, but failed to connect with the ball.
When the ball had passed him he swished his bat backwards in a ‘shadow’ shot and dislodged the off bail, triggering an appeal from a Bangladesh fielder — even though the ball appeared to be dead.
South African umpire Marais Erasmus referred the incident to Rusere, who ruled Taylor out and the unhappy captain walked.
Wesley Madhevere top scored with 56 as Zimbabwe posted a much-improved total after a dismal 121 two days ago when they suffered a 155-run loss.
Having won the toss, Zimbabwe began poorly, losing openers Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (1) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (13) cheaply.
Madhevere, who managed only nine as an opener on Friday, came in at number six and struck five fours and a six before lofting a shot that captain Tamim Iqbal caught after a spectacular dive.
Shoriful Islam was the most successful of the bowlers taking 4-46 from his 10 overs.
The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Scoreboard
Zimbabwe
T. Kamunhukamwe c Afif b Taskin 1
T. Marumani b Mehidy 13
R. Chakabva b Shakib 26
B. Taylor hit wicket b Shoriful 46
D. Myers c Mahmudullah b Shakib 34
W. Madhevere c Tamim b Shoriful 56
S. Raza c Das b Saifuddin 30
L. Jongwe c Mosaddek b Shoriful 8
B. Muzarabani c Das b Shoriful 0
T. Chatara not out 4
R. Ngarava not out 7
Extras (b5, lb3, w7) 15
Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Kamunhukamwe), 2-33 (Marumani), 3-80 (Chakabva), 4-111 (Taylor), 5-146 (Myers), 6-209 (Madhevere), 7-220 (Jongwe), 8-221 (Muzarabani), 9-229 (Raza)
Bowling: Taskin 10-0-38-1 (3w), Saifuddin 10-0-54-1 (1w), Mehidy 7.2-0-34-1 (1w), Shoriful 10-0-46-4 (1w), Shakib 10-0-42-2 (1w), Mosaddek 1.4-0-7-0, Afif 1-0-11-0
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c Raza b Jongwe 20
Liton Das c Taylor b Ngarava 21
Shakib al Hasan not out 96
Mohammad Mithun c Madhevere b Jongwe 2
Mosaddek Hossain run out (Chakabva) 5
Mahmudullah Riyad c Chakabva b Muzarabani 26
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Myers b Madhevere 6
Afif Hossain st Chakabva b Raza 15
Mohammad Saifuddin not out 28
Extras (lb8, w15) 23
Total (7 wkts, 49.1 overs) 242
Did not bat: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Tamim), 2-46 (Das), 3-50 (Mithun), 4-75 (Mosaddek), 5-130 (Mahmudullah), 6-145 (Mehidy), 7-173 (Afif)
Bowling: Muzarabani 9.1-1-31-1, Chatara 7-1-52-0, Jongwe 8-0-46-2, Ngarava 9-1-33-1, Madhevere 10-0-39-1, Raza 6-0-33-1
Result: Bangladesh win by three wickets
Series: Bangladesh take winning 2-0 lead in three-match series
Player of the match: Shakib
Toss: Zimbabwe
Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)
Reserve umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
