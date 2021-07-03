Shakib, Faulkner, Bavuma register for Lanka Premier League
Players from 11 cricket-playing nations show interest to take part in LPL 2
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Australian all-rounders Ben Cutting and James Faulkner, South Africa's Temba Bavuma are some of the renowned names that have registered for the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Mitchell McClenaghan, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Mahmadullah, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Rampaul, David Wiese and Calum Ferguson are few others who have made themselves available ahead of the players draft. Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane from Nepal and Ali Khan of the US are also in the fray. India’s Yusuf Pathan is also available for selection.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Vice-President Ravin Wickremaratne said: “Last year’s success has certainly made a difference with more players from many cricket playing countries looking forward to play in the LPL, which is a very good sign for the league and Sri Lanka cricket.”
Anil Mohan, CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, the official right holders of Lanka Premier sLeague (LPL) for 2020-2024, said: “It is an exciting list and I am sure fans can look forward to some scintillating performances from them in this edition of LPL too.”
Some other international players who have registered for LPL-2 are:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mehdy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das & Soumya Sarkar
Australia: Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk & Callum Ferguson
West Indies: Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Ravi Rampaul, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Johnson Charles & Rowman Powell
Pakistan: Haris Sohail, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammed Hasnain, Mohammed Irfan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali & Ammad Butt.
South Africa: Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Jon Jon Trevor Smuts, Morne Morkel, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi & Hardus Viljoen.
Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen Ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq & Qais Ahmad.
