Second England player investigated for historical racism on social media

Reuters/London
Filed on June 8, 2021
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner bowls to England's Dom Sibley on the fifth day of the first Test at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. (AFP)

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player


A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical 'offensive' social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported on Monday.

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

“It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account,” a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course.”

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson apologised “unreservedly” for tweets that came to light last week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.




