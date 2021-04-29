Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 10 million to help India battle Covid-19 surge

Reuters/Mumbai
Filed on April 29, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar with Brian Lara during a recent tournament in India. (Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)

Mission Oxygen has placed an order for 1,365 concentrators from China and thanked Tendulkar for his donation

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar has donated 10 million rupees (approximately $135,000) to a fundraising campaign that is helping hospitals treating Covid-19 patients procure oxygen concentrators.

Mission Oxygen, which describes itself as a non-for-profit, charitable initiative, said it has placed an order for 1,365 concentrators from China and thanked Tendulkar for his donation.

“His donation of rupees 1 crore to Mission Oxygen in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming,” they said in a statement.

The campaign has collected $2.26 million so far from over 15,000 supporters.

Tendulkar, who contracted Covid-19 and spent time in hospital before his release earlier this month, said in a tweet that providing oxygen was the “need of the hour” amid a devastating second wave in the country.

On Thursday, India’s total cases passed 18 million as it reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths — the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.




