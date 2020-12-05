Cricket
S. Africa-England ODI series to go ahead after negative tests

AFP/Cape Town
Filed on December 5, 2020
The first one-day international between South Africa and England will now be played on Sunday. (AP)

The series was due to begin on Friday, but the match was called off just one hour before the scheduled start after the revelation of a positive test

The entire South African cricket squad has tested negative for coronavirus, allowing three one-day international matches against England to start Sunday in Paarl near Cape Town.

A Cricket South Africa statement released on Saturday said the latest round of tests were done Friday and they were “pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results”.

There had been concerns that the matches, rescheduled for Sunday, and Monday and Wednesday in Cape Town, might be cancelled after an unnamed South African tested positive Friday despite staying in a ‘bio bubble’.

Originally, the series was due to begin in Cape Town Friday, but the match was called off just one hour before the scheduled start after the revelation of the positive test.

Two other South African players tested positive before the Twenty20 series between South Africa and England, which finished this week with the tourists winning 3-0.




