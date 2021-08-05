Cricket
Rohit falls before lunch, India eye lead against England

Reuters/Nottingham
Filed on August 5, 2021
England's Ollie Robinson (second left) and teammates tcelebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma during the second day of first Test. — AP

The tourists dominated the second day’s morning session with the opening stand


India lost opener Rohit Sharma on the stroke of lunch but looked on course for a handy lead replying to England’s first-innings total of 183 in the opening test on Thursday.

The tourists dominated the second day’s morning session with the opening stand inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit for 36, earning a breakthrough for the hosts.

India were 97-1 at the break with KL Rahul on 48 and looking determined to impress after injury setbacks to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal handed him an opportunity to open the innings alongside Rohit.

Resuming on 21 for no loss, both the openers looked largely comfortable against the seaming ball at Trent Bridge.

Rohit hit six boundaries and could not resist the temptation when Robinson banged it short and the opener’s wild swing sent the ball flying to Sam Curran at backward short leg.

The first match of the five-test series between the teams marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle.

England have opted for a seam-only attack, while India have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their lone spin option.




