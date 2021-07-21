Robinson back in England squad for first two India Tests
Robinson, who took seven wickets on his Lord's debut, was cleared to return to international duty
Seamer Ollie Robinson has been recalled to the England squad for the opening two Tests of a five-match series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old was handed an eight-match ban, five of which are suspended for two years, for a number of “offensive tweets” he had sent out between 2012-2014 that came to light during his England Test debut against New Zealand in June.
Earlier this month, Robinson, who took seven wickets on his Lord’s debut, was cleared to return to international duty.
The major absentee is Jofra Archer, who is still recuperating from an elbow injury. Chris Woakes is also out with a bruised heel. In their absence, the pace bowling unit will be led by James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood.
England’s 17-man squad also includes Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran, all of whom were rested from the New Zealand series following their involvement in this year’s Covid-19-hit Indian Premier League.
All-rounder Ben Stokes, who captained a second-string 50-over English side to a thumping 3-0 series win over Pakistan earlier this month, also makes a comeback in the longest format. He sat out the New Zealand series due to a fractured finger.
“India are a quality team who have shown their ability to get results away from home. We are expecting a highly competitive series and have selected our strongest possible squad,” said England coach Chris Silverwood.
“The returns of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran provide balance that allows us to get back to a structure that has been successful in Test cricket.”
The opening Test of the series starts on Aug. 4 at Trent Bridge.
England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Zimbabwe sends first Black...
Donata Katai won African youth titles and broke youth records once... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: British shooter Hill tests...
Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Games kick off with football and...
Another eight Games-related coronavirus cases were announced, taking... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in...
Britain won the Group E opener in Sapporo 2-0 against Chile READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai shuts down five shops for violating Covid-...
Dubai Municipality also issued fines against two other establishments. READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE: Emirates, Etihad named among world’s...
Emirates is seeing demand for foreign travel picking up during this... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Games kick off with football and...
Another eight Games-related coronavirus cases were announced, taking... READ MORE
-
Business
Covid wipes out $15T from global economic output: ...
IMF warned that recovery from the Covid crisis will take years for... READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages