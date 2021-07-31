Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a calendar year
The 29-year-old Rizwan has scored seven half-centuries and one century this yea
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored 46 runs off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20 on Saturday to set a world record for most runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket.
Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, now has 752 runs in 14 innings of 15 matches at an average of 94. He has surpassed the previous record of Ireland's Paul Stirling, who aggregated 748 runs in 20 innings of 20 matches at an average of 41.55 in 2019.
While the third and fourth places are occupied by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien (729) and the Netherlands' Maxwell O'Dowd (702), India's Shikhar Dhawan is fifth in the list with 689 runs in 17 innings of 18 matches. Dhawan aggregated the runs at an average of 40.52 in 2018.
The 29-year-old Rizwan has scored seven half-centuries and one century this year. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 140.03 and has hit 65 fours and 25 sixes.
-
Cricket
Rizwan establishes record for most T20I runs in a ...
The 29-year-old Rizwan has scored seven half-centuries and one... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Need to respect the bowlers bit more in England:...
The biggest challenge for Indian batsmen will be countering lateral... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
ADCC celebrates UAE Team Emirates' Tour de France ...
Tadej Pogacar made cycling history by becoming the youngest rider to... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
BMX couple tackling life's big moments together
Disappointing, but OK. The couple has been through worse before READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed announces boards of various...
The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Philippines-Dubai flights to stay...
The announcement from the country’s flag carriers came after... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Spike in Umrah bookings expected
Saudi Arabia has announced that fully vaccinated travellers can enter ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise
30 July 2021
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?