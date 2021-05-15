- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Remaining PSL matches will take place in Abu Dhabi: Sources
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi
The remaining matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which was abandoned due to a sharp Covid-19 rise across Pakistan, may take place in Abu Dabhi.
Former Test cricketer Rashdi Latif tweeted that PSL 2021 remaining matches will take place in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the schedule of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Six.
According to the PCB, the PSL 6 matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20. Prior to the commencement of matches, a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will start from May 22 in one hotel and the following three days of training sessions.
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi but, later, all six franchises asked the PCB to shift the event to UAE bearing in mind the rising Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.
The former International Cricket Council (ICC) president and Pakistan Test captain Zaheer Abbas has advised PCB to be careful with regards to holding remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches.
“Remaining PSL matches should only be conducted if the Covid-19 situation is under control. If not, then the league should be postponed. India also had to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to worsening Covid-19 situation, which is why we should be careful as well,” he said.
-
Cricket
Remaining PSL matches will take place in Abu...
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic survives Tsitsipas scare to meet Sonego...
Djokovic didn’t have much time to rest before he faces home... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar leading Pakistan team from the front:...
Zaheer advised PCB to be careful with regards to holding remaining... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Norm in Pakistan to judge players based on one or ...
Wahab says the previous performances of the player should also be... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: More rainfall this weekend across UAE
The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Remaining PSL matches will take place in Abu...
Earlier, the remaining matches were supposed to take place in Karachi READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli air strike destroys Gaza building hosting ...
Owner of Jala Tower was warned that he had just one hour to ensure... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Now, pay taxi fares without cash,...
Users can also avail of limited-time payment vouchers through the app,... READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued