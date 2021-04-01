RCB has the momentum from last year’s IPL: ABD

RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers can still sense the momentum which his side gained in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

“It was a long journey. Very happy to be back with RCB, it feels like yesterday that we finished the IPL. I feel we have the momentum from the last tournament and we’ll have a lot of fun,” said de Villiers in a video posted on RCB’s Twitter.

“There are some new names but also old names, the people I have known for ages. Dan (Christian) has been with RCB before, it’s Maxi’s (Maxwell) first time but we all have seen him so often in the IPL, hopefully, a lot of games for us to win together,” he added.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday joined the team bubble in Chennai. As per BCCI’s SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

Earlier this week, as many as 11 RCB players begun training for the 14th edition of the IPL.

A nine-day conditioning camp has begun for RCB at The Centre for Sports Science (CSS) facilities at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, under the guidance of Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB, and head coach, Simon Katich.