Rashid skips County to be part of PSL
Rashid Khan, the world’s much sought-after T20 bowler, who has been a source of inspiration to many youngsters in Afghanistan wants to see more cricket happening between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“Since Afghanistan is new to international cricket and bilateral series with Pakistan will give us exposure. It will help budding cricketers to learn and improve. There is lot of talent in Afghanistan and I hope Pakistan can help us in a big way to grow in cricket. Cricket brings people closer and relations of the countries will also improve,” Rashid said.
Rashid just played two games for Lahore Qalandars in his first season with the PSL. He is eager to show his magic in Abu Dhabi.
“I feel excited to be back with the PSL and Lahore Qalandars. Earlier I developed good friendship with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi. I just played two games in Karachi but it looked I have been with Lahore Qalandars for two years. Now for me it is just like a family. I want to do well and win the trophy for the team.”
Rashid has skipped County cricket to be with Qalandars and it shows his commitment to the team.
“I think it is a better decision to play six games in the PSL and then join Sussex. I will have to miss some County matches but if I am able to win some matches for Qalandars it will be worth it,” Rashid said.
Rashid has recently played a series against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi which could very beneficial for the bowler. While answering a question about the pitch conditions in Abu Dhabi Rashid said: “Pitch doesn’t make any difference for me. My intention is to pitch the ball in the right areas and I want to focus on the line and length. I want to concentrate on the process. If the process is right, the results will come automatically.
“Pitches in Asia are almost the same and I hope, I can contribute something to uplift the team.”
Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the world and sports has also suffered a lot. Players have to endure indefinite bio-bubbles which have detrimental effects on their health.
“It has become a norm now and as professionals we know our responsibilities. This is no cause for pressure because players have reconciled to the fate. Our job is to follow the rules and play cricket,” Rashid added.
