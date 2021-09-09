Rashid quits as Afghanistan captain after T20 World Cup squad announcement
As captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team, Khan said on Twitter
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan stepped down from his position with immediate effect on Thursday, shortly after the country’s cricket board (ACB) named him in their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.
The 22-year-old leg-spinner said on social media that he was not consulted by the ACB, who earlier named an 18-member squad and two reserve players for the tournament in the UAE and Oman.
“As captain and responsible person for the nation I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team,” Khan said on Twitter.
“The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced... I’m taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately.”
The squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad.
Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmad Malik.
-
Cricket
England-India fifth Test to go ahead after...
Physio Parmar had tested positive for coronavirus, putting questions... READ MORE
-
Horse racing
UAE's Al Muhairi makes history at world...
Al Muhairi exhibited extraordinary maturity and composure to master... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Virus case in India camp casting doubt on fifth...
England batsman Jos Buttler said they have 'fingers crossed' the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
India cancel practice after physio tests positive ...
England vice-captain Jos Buttler was hopeful the match would go ahead READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed reviews Covid...
The Dubai Ruler praises UAE’s teamwork in its response to the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: Italy approves booster shots for some...
The third shot should be administered at least six months after the... READ MORE
-
World
Main Paris attacks accused disrupts trial
The man claims 3 of his co-accused knew nothing about the plot READ MORE
-
News
League of Arab States backs UAE's bid to host COP ...
The UAE bid focuses on the economic case for climate action and... READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade