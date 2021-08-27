Ramiz Raja set to become new PCB chairman
Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Raja to the governing board on Friday
Former Pakistan captain and renowned cricket commentator Ramiz Raja is set to become the new chairman of the country’s cricket board.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his role as patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board, nominated Raja to the governing board on Friday after Ehsan Mani declined to accept a short-term extension when his three-year term expired this week.
Khan had met with both Mani and Raja before nominating the former Test opener. The patron’s nominee traditionally gets elected chairman, as Mani was three years ago.
A vote is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Lahore. The PCB’s governing board comprises eight members including its chief executive, Wasim Khan.
Khan and Raja were teammates on the 1992 World Cup squad that beat England in the final.
The 59-year-old Raja had told reporters that during his meeting with Khan he highlighted the inconsistent performances of the team in international matches.
Raja scored 2,833 runs in 57 Test matches and 5,841 runs in 198 ODIs before quitting in 1997. He also served as chief executive of the PCB but established his name more when he took up commentary and became the “voice of Pakistan.” He also has a YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers.
